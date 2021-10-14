25 Years? British Man Jailed For 25 Years In Dubai After Cannabis Oil Was Found In His Car!
A British football coach has been jailed for 25 years in Dubai after police found a cannabis oil in his car. The 24-year-old claims he was forced to sign a confession written in Arabic despite not speaking or reading the language. Hood claimed the oil was left by a friend who had been visiting from England two weeks earlier. His legal team said he cracked after four days of pressure and signed a confession after being told: "If you do not sign, you will never leave CID [criminal investigation department].". Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS