Horrible: Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Killing 6-Year-Old Son & Throwing His Body Into The Ohio River!

When Brittney Gosney reported her 6-year-old son missing to Ohio police on Sunday, officers had no idea how the story would change later that day. In a matter of hours, the case of a missing child became a homicide investigation. Authorities were sent to the Ohio River, where James Robert Hutchinson's body was dumped. The mother and boyfriend were charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Posted By Persist

