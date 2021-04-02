Bodycam Footage Of Lymond Moses Getting His Car Shot Up For Not Complying After Telling Police He Was Visiting His Mother! "My Mom Lives Here"
"New Castle County Division of Police released police body-worn camera footage from the officer-involved shooting that killed Lymond Moses on Wilmington's East Side. On January 13, 20201 at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were investigating a suspicious vehicle, in the area of Rosemont Ave and East 24th Street in the City of Wilmington. " - Police Activity
