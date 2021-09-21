Haitian Migrants Getting Whipped By Border Patrols... White House Says Whips Is "Not Acceptable"!
"The White House is speaking out against viral images shot at the U.S. Southern border of what shows border patrol agents using whips against Haitian migrants. This comes after Biden administration plans to ramp up deportation flights to Haiti as an estimated 10,000-plus Haitians are currently sheltering under a bridge" - Reuter News
Posted by Thrillz
