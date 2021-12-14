SMH: Louisiana Judge Caught Repeatedly Saying The N-Word!
Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet asked for “understanding, forgiveness, patience, and prayers” for her and her son as requests for her resignation grow after a video recorded inside Odinet's home and containing racial slurs was circulated Monday.
On the video, her family gathered to watch home security footage of an armed burglary that took place Saturday in their driveway.
The clip, where a voice is heard saying, “And mom’s yelling n-----, n-----,” to which another female voice answered: “We have a n-----, It’s a n-----, like a roach,” has prompted local officials and community organizers to express concern over Odinet's rulings since she was elected in 2020. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS