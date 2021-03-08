Hold Up: Cancel Culture Is Now Coming For 'Pepé Le Pew' For Glamorizing Rape Culture ... Already Cut From Space Jam 2!
Fox News came to the defence of Looney Tunes character Pepe Le Pew after the cartoon skunk was cancelled from an upcoming film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. Le Pew appeared in the first Space Jam movie starring Michael Jordan but was cut from the LeBron James-led sequel during production. While no reason was given for the removal of the scene, the news came after The New York Times published a column claiming the character "added to rape culture". Posted By Persist
