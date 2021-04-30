3xBravo Feat. Slimelife Shawty - Channel 2

BROKEN? 85,048 views

3xBravo teams up with Slimelife Shawty on the "Channel 2" Official Music Video.
Stream & Download "Channel 2": https://untd.io/m/channel2
Directed & Edited by Parker Toonder
Follow 3xBravo:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/3xbravo/
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/3xbravo3
YouTube - http://bit.ly/3xbravo-youtube
SoundCloud - https://www.soundcloud.com/3xbravo
Follow Slimelife Shawty:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/slimelife.shawty
Posted by Gio

