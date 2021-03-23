Damn: Louisiana Man Gets Shot By Police Officer After Trying To Flee Traffic Stop ... His Homie Escapes!
A struggle that ensued by Officer Shannon, trying to detain Markus Cowart. And during the struggle, Officer Shannon had his weapon in his hand at the time of this struggle. His weapon discharged. In discharging, he struck Cowart in the right leg, a through-and-through leg injury, non-life threatening. The driver of the vehicle who was being detained by Officer Caldwell, then fled that scene. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS