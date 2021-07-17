STAY (Short Film Inspired By "The Last Of Us" Video Game)

STAY is a seven-minute film “inspired by The Last of Us.” Its creators clarify that this is a not-for-profit, fan-made project, entirely unaffiliated with Naughty Dog, Sony, or the upcoming HBO adaptation. In fact, it was inspired by a piece of fan art itself: the concept artist Santiago Betancur’s 2015 mockup of two corpses embracing, one a Clicker (that’s a stage-three fungus zombie), the other a human. Posted By Persist

