"You Gave Him Water, Althea & Snitched On Me?" Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Benzino In Tears After Catching His Girl, Althea, With Another Man!

"At this point, Reginald attempted to get into his vehicle, but was unable to due to Raymond being in the way. Reginald stated that Althea then got in to the driver's seat of his truck and attempted to pull away. Reginald told me that as they began to try and drive away, Raymond then struck his vehicle multiple times with his fist. I was able to view the damage of the truck, which showed two dents in the driver side rear door. Reginald then stated that Raymond continued to threaten him until police arrival. I also spoke with Althea, and another witness, Cindy, who observed the incident from her porch. Cindy stated that she also viewed the Raymond subject shouting obscenities and punching the red pickup truck.

After speaking with Reginald, I went and spoke with Raymond. Raymond advised that he was in the area to watch his son play tennis. While watching his son play tennis, Raymond states that a male came up to him and told him he was going to shoot him. Raymond denies any involvement in the damage to Reginald's vehicle. Raymond continued to shout foul language and open ended threats to Reginald. Raymond was taken into custody for Criminal Damage and transported to Gwinnett Co Jail. Warrants were signed with a Gwinnett County judge."

On February 3, 2022, Raymond "Benzino" Scott was charged with one count of second degree criminal damage to property. A felony. His case is currently open before Judge Warren Davis." - RealWorldPolice

Posted by Thrillz