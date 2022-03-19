Court Cam: Convicted Murderer Punches & Spits On Court Officers!
A man convicted of murder a second time for killing a 75-year-old woman tried to punch a Dillon County sheriff’s deputy and spit on officers and prosecutors after the jury delivered its verdict. Damian Inman was removed from court, returning in shackles and with a spit guard over his entire face after being convicted of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and other charges. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS