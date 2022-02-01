GOAT: Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement After Legendary 22-Year NFL Career!
What has been reported as an inevitability is now official: Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion officially announced his retirement on Tuesday via his social media accounts. While it may have seemed like Brady was destined to play forever, he is finally closing the book on his playing career, as the greatest player the NFL has ever seen is now hanging up his cleats. Posted By Persist
