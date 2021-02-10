Hold Up: Woman Who Put 'Gorilla Glue' In Her Hair Now Plans To Sue The Company!
A woman who set her hair with Gorilla Glue after running out of hair spray has reportedly hired a lawyer to sue the company after a lengthy trip to the emergency room to remove the product proved to be unsuccessful. Tessica Brown, 40, spent 22 hours in the ER, where baffled healthcare workers put acetone on her head but nothing seems to work. The front of the Gorilla Glue adhesive spray bottle says it bonds fabric, paper, wood, metal, and more. While the label states it's an eye and skin irritant, it doesn't specifically mention hair. Posted By Persist
