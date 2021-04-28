Sheesh: Hartford Police Sergeant Charged With Punching Woman In Custody After She Spit On Him!
A city police sergeant faces a misdemeanor assault charge after punching a woman in the face when spit on him during processing for an arrest. The incident involving Sgt. James Guzie, who is on administrative leave, was referred to Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott for review after Guzie reported using force on a a woman being arrested in connection with a domestic incident. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS