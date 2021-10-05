Wild: Suspect Fatally Shot After Running Over A Texas Deputy With His SUV!
The Houston Police Department released body cam and doorbell video of an officer-involved shooting in which a suspect ran over a deputy. As the driver sped forward with his SUV, 5 deputies and one HPD officer discharged their duty weapons, striking the suspect and killing him. The injured deputy was transported by Life Flight helicopter to the hospital where he remains in critical, but stable condition. Posted By Persist
