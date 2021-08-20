I, Robot? Elon Musk Reveals The "Tesla Bot" ... A Humanoid Robot Utilizing Tesla Vehicle's AI!

Elon Musk revealed on Thursday that Tesla is building a humanoid robot and aims to have a prototype ready by 2022 and claims its not a joke. The robot will stand around 5 feet 8 inches and have a screen with useful information, Musk said. He said it will have an autopilot system, eight cameras and run about 5 miles per hour. Posted By Persist

