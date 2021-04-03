"The Goal Is To Keep People Out Of The Hospital" Dozens Contract Covid In Florida After Receiving Vaccination!

"They’re called COVID-19 breakthrough cases: People who have been fully vaccinated yet still contract the virus more than 14 days after their second shot. The cases are popping up around the country, including in Central Florida, News4Jax sister station WKMG-TV reported. Though as News4Jax has previously reported, medical experts have never promised that getting a vaccination will provide 100% immunity. Dr. Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval County Medical Foundation, compared the COVID-19 vaccine to the flu vaccine. “It’s like the flu shot, for instance, right. We know, we encourage people to get the flu vaccine. That doesn’t mean that you’re not going to get the flu. But the disease’s significantly lessened,” Joshi said. “So remember, the whole goal for this, from the very beginning, has been to keep people out of the hospital. And so anything positive after the vaccine is not unusual, it can happen.”" - News4

Posted by Thrillz