T.I. Addresses Getting Booed On Stage Via IG Live With Michael Blackson! "I Didn't Feel Like They Were Booing Me"

T.I jumped on a Livestream with comedian Michael Blackson after the show where he addresses getting booed on stage. According to T.I. it felt like he was being dared to do better, be ’more funny,’ and overcome the boos. He went on to say he isn’t seeking anyone’s validation or approval. Posted By Persist

