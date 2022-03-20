Thieves Rob Over 1,000 Gallons Of Fuel From A Houston Gas Station Using A "Tap Door"... Pulled Up With A Van!
"The manager of a family-owned gas station in Houston, Texas, chased off suspected thieves, who he said had already taken more than a thousand gallons of diesel fuel from the store's underground tanks in separate incidents.
Jerry Thayil, whose father owns the Fuqua Express station, told CNN the thieves hit the station three days in a row last week and got away with between $5,000 and $6,000 worth of fuel." - CNN
Posted by Thrillz
