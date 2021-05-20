Horrible: Nanny Cam Captures The Moment A 4-Year-Old Was Abducted On The Night Of His Murder!
A Dallas teenager who allegedly abducted a four-year-old boy from his bed before stabbing him to death and dumping him in a nearby street has been booked by police. The body of toddler Cash Gernon was discovered by a jogger in the city's Mountain Creek neighborhood at around 7am Saturday. Police said it appeared the child suffered a violent death from an 'edged weapon'. Darriynn Brown, 18, was arrested hours later and charged with kidnapping and theft. Investigators said they expect to bring capital murder charges once forensic analysis has been completed. A loved one, Kamron Moori, hit out at the 'evil' killer on Monday as he mourned the loss of Cash - whom he described as a sweet little boy who loved superheroes.
