Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Unloads Trailer Full Of Dozens of Immigrants Once He Crossed The Border In Pearsall, TX!

PEARSALL, Texas — Video sent to KENS 5 shows dozens of migrants pouring out of a trailer in Frio County. The Frio County Sheriff's Office told KENS 5 the incident caught on video took place around noon Monday in Pearsall, near the intersection of Oak and Nueces streets.



In total, 65 migrants were apprehended.



The driver of the truck was arrested and placed in federal custody; it is unclear what charges the driver will face at this time. Authorities did not elaborate on the whereabouts of the migrants.



According to the Pearsall Police Department, a person driving behind the truck saw arms and then someone's head sticking outside of the truck's small door. That witness called police.



Authorities said the driver fled along with the migrants and tried to blend in with group once authorities got there, but they were able to identify him as the driver and arrest him. They described the migrants as dehydrated and “soaked in sweat.”



As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Pearsall PD said it was still getting calls from local residents saying they were spotting migrants running through their yards. Posted by JR