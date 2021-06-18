Tone Trump - Jungle [@dabigpicture Submitted]

BROKEN? 712 views

Tone Trump releases the visuals to âJUNGLEâ Directed By Shoot With Haz âJUNGLEâ is the follow up street single off of the Top Ahk @tonetrump upcoming Album/Documentary â1 Foot In 1 Foot Outâ available worldwide July 4th #muslimdons #TOPAHK #MDF

@tonetrump
@muslimdonfamily
@rocnation
@dabigpicture
@shootwithhaz
@seemvision
@tonetrumpmerch

