Coast Guard Grabs The Biggest Haul Of Drugs In History (1.4 Billion Dollars Worth Of Weed & Cocaine)
The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday that it was offloading a record-shattering amount of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The illegal narcotics — worth more than $1.4 billion — was "the largest offload in Coast Guard history," according to a press release. "Today's offload is a result of our combined efforts of our inter-agency partners and a dedicated international coalition," said Vice Admiral Steven Poulin, commander Atlantic area. Crew members of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded approximately 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana. The Coast Guard said there were 27 incidents in which suspected drug smuggling vessels were stopped by various American, Dutch and Canadian ships in international waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. Posted By PSmooth
