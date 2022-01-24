CHRIS SPENCER, FAIZON LOVE and Big U Full Interview Episode 13 [BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN]
Listen to the full episode here:
https://link.chtbl.com/CheccNIn
BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN (Exclusive Worldstar Podcast)
https://www.checcnin.com/
Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC IN touching on topics never discussed before. Episode 13 Chris Spencer and Faizon Love checc’s in with Big U in Los Angeles. Take you on a time line of famous comedians Charlie Chapman, Bennie Hill, Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy and how being a comic in today’s climate is more difficult. New movie directed by Chris Spencer starring Faizon Love feat JB Smoove, Wesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish. This episode is non stop laughter.
https://www.checcnin.com/
Executive Produced by Eugene “Big U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, Danny @Dany2times Cotton, KP @kpdtpiff Riley
