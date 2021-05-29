Shots Fired At A Video Shoot Lil Boosie Atended In Alabama.. Allegedly 1 Person Was Fatally Shot! (16 Sec Footage Of Shots Going Off)
"Huntsville PD tells TMZ ... cops responded to a report of shots fired around 4:30 PM, and when they arrived on the scene -- we're told they came across between 50 and 100 people making a run for it, either by foot or in vehicles. HPD says hardly anybody wanted to talk.
We're told the police found one man who was in 20s laid out on the ground with a gunshot wound. EMTs arrived and he was transported to a hospital -- we're told he's listed in critical condition. HPD says there are no suspects in custody at this time ... no motive either." - TMZ
