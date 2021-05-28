Fly Jones - Minding My Business [Label Submitted]

Fly Jones releases an new single and video: "Minding My Business." Fly Jones is the âfaceâ of SkiMaskMuzik. He uses his poetic street music to paint a picture of life. He wears a ski mask in public for safety reasons. Over the last 3 years that he has taken music seriously, Fly Jones has done shows all over the midwest. In addition, he has been featured on various blogs such as ItsBizkit, All Hip Hop and This is 50. Fly Jones wants to show that he was able to pave his own way, follow his own rules and still âmake it.â âIf you want it, work for it and achieve it. The world is at your fingertips.â-Fly Jones His latest project, Illegal Aktivity: Chapter 2 will be released Summer 2021. âMinding My Business,â the second single off of the new project, is now available on all streaming platforms.



