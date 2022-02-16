"You Stinking Witch" Tennessee Pastor Threatens To Expose 6 Witches Who Are Members Of His Church!
The pastor passionately tells his congregation at Global Vision Bible Church during Sunday service, "we got first and last night of six witches that are in our church and you know what's strange, three of you are in this room right now."Running from one end of the stage to the other, Locke flails his arms and screams, "we going to ask you to get out! Or I'll expose you in front of everybody.". Posted By Persist
