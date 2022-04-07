Fed Up: Owner Gives Thief A Beating After Returning To His Store To Steal Again!

BROKEN? 3,987 views

A Dutch store owner noticed the same thief came back for a third time to steal items from his clothing store. After keeping an eye on him he noticed him stealing once again and got so fed up he literally kicked him out of his store through the window of his door. He chased him outside, the local cheese store owner managed to trip him but he still got up and ran, the guy ended up jumping into a small pond where the police managed to locate and arrest him. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS