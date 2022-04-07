Fed Up: Owner Gives Thief A Beating After Returning To His Store To Steal Again!
A Dutch store owner noticed the same thief came back for a third time to steal items from his clothing store. After keeping an eye on him he noticed him stealing once again and got so fed up he literally kicked him out of his store through the window of his door. He chased him outside, the local cheese store owner managed to trip him but he still got up and ran, the guy ended up jumping into a small pond where the police managed to locate and arrest him. Posted By Persist
