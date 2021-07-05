Mass Extortion: Russia Based Hackers Demand $70 Million From Companies Hit By Ransomware Attack!
Hackers suspected to be behind ransomware attack on American IT firm Kaseya have demanded US$70 million to restore data they are holding. The demand was posted on a blog typically used by REvil cybercrime gang, a group of Russia-based hackers counted amongst world’s most prolific extortionists. In the posting, REvil offered to release a global decryptor key in exchange for the said amount. Posted By Persist
