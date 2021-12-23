Former Minnesota Officer Kim Potter Found Guilty Of Manslaughter In Shooting Death Of Daunte Wright!

The jury in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot dead 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021, has found her guilty. The former police officer, had maintained that she made a tragic mistake when she grabbed her gun, instead of her Taser, and shot Wright, when he was pulled over while driving in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Posted By Persist

