Spoke His Mind: 10-Year-Old Calls Mask Guidelines Hypocritical During School Board Meeting!
A10-year-old student at Felix A. Williams Elementary school in Florida, called his school's face mask guidelines hypocritical during his speech at a recent school district meeting. Video of his speech has already gained over 500,000 views on Twitter. The boy concluded his speech by asking the district to make mask wearing optional for the rest of the school year. Posted By Persist
