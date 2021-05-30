Female Asian Cop Gets Beaten By A Homeless Man Who Was Threatening Asians On The Street!

A female Asian police officer reports to a homeless man who was threatening Asian people as they were walking, and gets attacked by said homeless man herself. She was assisted by 4 good samaritans who needed to pry the man off her and ended up seriously injured & transported to the hospital. Posted by Abdul

