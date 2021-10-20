No Remorse: 66-Year-Old Woman Admits To Murdering Her Husband! "I Should've Stabbed Him More"
A woman accused of murdering her husband told police she "should have stabbed him more" as she was arrested. Penelope Jackson, 66, stabbed her husband David, a retired lieutenant colonel, three times in the kitchen of their bungalow. Pointing the officers to the kitchen, where she said her husband was lying dead on the floor, Jackson told them: "There's nothing nasty in there. I admit it all.". Posted By Persist
