He's Wildin: LAPD Takes Out Crazy Man Who Reportedly Stabbed A Woman On The Streets!

A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police in Hollywood Saturday after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old woman. Tthe shooting occurred near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The 19-year-old woman who had been stabbed approached officers and directed them to the suspect. The suspect was struck with bean bag rounds and live rounds and transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries described as not life-threatening. Posted By Persist

