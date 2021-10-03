He's Wildin: LAPD Takes Out Crazy Man Who Reportedly Stabbed A Woman On The Streets!
A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police in Hollywood Saturday after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old woman. Tthe shooting occurred near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The 19-year-old woman who had been stabbed approached officers and directed them to the suspect. The suspect was struck with bean bag rounds and live rounds and transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries described as not life-threatening.
