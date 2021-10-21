Search Over: Man Who Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend/Youtuber Is Found Dead In Florida Wildlife Preserve!
The remains discovered yesterday have been identified as Brian Laundrie. Brian's cause of death is not yet known. Two senior law enforcement officials told NBC that a human skull was found among the skeletal remains that were discovered yesterday. Supporters of Gabby Petito are still rallying for justice in her homicide, despite the discovery of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie's remains. Posted By Persist
