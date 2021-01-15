Tomoro Ft. Nice & Smooth - World Money [Label Submitted]
Self made millionaire and Japanese rapper TOMORO together with Hip Hop legends Nice and Smooth will begin a new era of international mainstream Hip Hop music with the release of their catchy new song “WORLD MONEY” on January 15, 2021.
The song takes all the best elements of both old school and new school Hip Hop and masterfully delivers a unique formula of authentic street music with a magic touch of addictive creativity.
Stream and download “WORLD MONEY” now! Available on all major platforms
https://orcd.co/worldmoney
