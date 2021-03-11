Switched Up: Stacey Dash 2.0 Apologizes, Turns On Trump And Politics Saying "I Was The Angry, Conservative, Black Woman"!
"That's not who I am anymore!" Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash apologizes for her offensive comments as she turns on Donald Trump, quits politics and blames the network for type casting her as the "angry black woman"
credit: The Daily Mail
Posted By Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS