The Jab For The Cash? Ohio Offers $1 Million Weekly Prize As Vaccine Incentive!
The drawings will be conducted by the Ohio lottery, DeWine said. All Ohio residents over the age of 18 are eligible, so long as they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The winners will be chosen from Ohio's public voter registration database. Those who are not registered to vote but want to be included in the drawing can sign up through a website that will be made available in the upcoming weeks. Posted By Persist
