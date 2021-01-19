RIP Mr. Warren "I Had No Choice" Unarmed Father Fatally Shot Outside His Home By Texas Officer After Having A Mental Breakdown. All Caught On Body Cam

"Killeen police Officer Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year department veteran who shot and killed a man with mental health issues as the man ignored his repeated commands to lie down, and instead continued to advance toward him, can be heard on video from his body camera telling another officer after the shooting, “I had no choice man, damn it.” Later, the body camera recorded Contreras saying the Lord’s Prayer as the mortally wounded man was loaded into an ambulance. Contreras shot Patrick Warren, Sr., 52, after responding at around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 10 to a home in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue in Killeen after police received a call requesting a mental health officer. Warren’s family, represented by civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, is demanding Contreras be fired and arrested. “A mental health call should not be a death sentence,” Merritt said earlier. A Bell County mental health deputy had responded to the home on Jan. 9 and had taken Warren to a local hospital, family members said. According to the family, Warren returned home, but the next day his psychiatric issues continued. The deputy was not on duty on Jan. 10 and Killeen officers were sent to the home instead"

"Warren's family has created a GoFundMe account to raise funds for funeral expenses. Warren had lost his job because of the pandemic and his life insurance policy had recently expired."

https://www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-warren-sr-funeral-expenses

