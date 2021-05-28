Court Cam: Guilty Defendant Casually Walks Out Of Courtroom!
Joey Watts was on trial at the Grant County Courthouse in Sheridan. Surveillance video shows Watts sitting next to his attorney before he gets up and walks out of the courtroom. The jury had already convicted Watts on the assault charge, He was found guilty on both charges and apprehended a day later. Posted By Persist
