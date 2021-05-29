Missouri Man Who Sucker-Punched 12-Year-Old Boy That Was Dancing Gets Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison!
https://worldstarhiphop.com/videos/video.php?v=wshh88uKQto1o4I0I3m6. A Missouri man will spend seven years in prison after pleading guilty to punching a 12-year-old street performer in the head in an attack that was captured on Facebook Live in 2020 and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree assault and sentenced to the maximum seven years. Posted By Persist
