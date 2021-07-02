T.I. Comes To The Defense Of Sha'Carri Richardson After Being Banned For Marijuana Use!
Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set for a star turn at the Tokyo Olympics this month, could miss the Games after testing positive for marijuana. Richardson, 21, won the women’s 100-meter race at the U.S. track and field trials in Oregon last month, but her positive test automatically invalidated her result in that marquee event. Posted By Persist
