Travis Lanes - Ma Prescription [Unsigned Artist]
Travis Lanes is a 19-year-old Canadian artist from Toronto, residing in Florida USA, His musical influences include hip hop royalty such as Drake, Post Malone &Travis Scott.
Presents ’’MA PRESCRIPTION’’, a single from his album ’’BLACK SCARF’’ coming soon.
FOLLOW Travis Lanes:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/travisslanes/
Subscribe to Travis Lanes on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNRgAlWmj1F39IyOcZi_XWw/featured?view_as=subscriber
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS