Travis Lanes - Ma Prescription [Unsigned Artist]

BROKEN? 906 views

Travis Lanes is a 19-year-old Canadian artist from Toronto, residing in Florida USA, His musical influences include hip hop royalty such as Drake, Post Malone &Travis Scott.

Presents ’’MA PRESCRIPTION’’, a single from his album ’’BLACK SCARF’’ coming soon.
FOLLOW Travis Lanes:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/travisslanes/

Subscribe to Travis Lanes on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNRgAlWmj1F39IyOcZi_XWw/featured?view_as=subscriber

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS