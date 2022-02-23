Why You Shouldn't Take Other People's Food: College Student Has Legs & Fingers Amputated After Eating Leftover Chinese Food From His Roommate!
"A 19-year-old college student developed sepsis and lost his legs and fingers after eating leftover Chinese takeout food in what a doctor described as a “perfect storm” of events.
Dr. Bernard Hsu, a licensed toxicologist, described how the young man became severely ill after eating tainted leftovers, including lo mein, chicken and rice.
“This was a freak accident happening in a perfect storm sequence of events,” Hsu, who did not treat the man, said in a YouTube video on Feb 16.
The teen’s case was first reported in March 2021 in the New England Journal of Medicine, which detailed how he was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital as he was suffering from “shock, multiple organ failure, skin mottling, and a rapidly progressive reticular rash.”
“The patient had been well until 20 hours before this admission, when diffuse abdominal pain and nausea developed after he ate rice, chicken, and lo mein leftovers from a restaurant meal,” the outlet said." - NYPost
Posted by Thrillz
