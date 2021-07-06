Oh Nah: Man Bitten By Neighbor's Escaped Python While Sitting On The Toilet!
An Austrian had the kind of morning that nightmares are made of on Monday when a python slid through his drains and bit him while he was sitting on the toilet. The stunned 65-year-old turned around to see a roughly 1.6-meter (5-foot) albino reticulated python in the toilet bowl. A reptile expert contacted by the emergency services removed the snake from the toilet, cleaned it and returned it to its owner. Its victim was treated in hospital for minor injuries. Posted By Persist
