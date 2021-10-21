Well Damn: NYPD Officers Push Man Out Of Subway Station After He Asked Them To Wear Masks!
A video shows two New York Police Department officers shoving a man out of a subway station after he asked them to wear face masks, as required by Covid-19 health policies in New York City. Andrew Gilbert, a 27-year-old commuter, said he was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he approached the two unmasked officers and requested that they cover up. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea called the conduct in the video "absolutely inexcusable," but said neither officer would be fired or suspended for the incident. Posted By Persist
