Well Damn: Man Says He Would Rather Die From Kidney Failure Than Get The COVID Vaccine!
Another person whose life literally depends on being vaccinated is saying he'd rather die than get the shot. Shamgar Connors, 42, is a middle school teacher from Virginia with stage 5 kidney disease. He’s on dialysis for 12 hours a day and needs a kidney transplant to survive. However, the University of Virginia Hospital system is telling him that without the vaccine, he can’t get the transplant. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS