Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Message To Russians! "You're Being Fed Misinformation About This Illegal War"

BROKEN? 3,739 views

Austrian-born actor Arnold Schwarzenegger posted an emotional message to social media recounting his personal memories of Russia and his veteran father’s longtime guilt over previous wartime actions. He also directly reached out to the citizens of Russia, imploring them to understand what’s really happening in Ukraine. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS