Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Message To Russians! "You're Being Fed Misinformation About This Illegal War"
Austrian-born actor Arnold Schwarzenegger posted an emotional message to social media recounting his personal memories of Russia and his veteran father’s longtime guilt over previous wartime actions. He also directly reached out to the citizens of Russia, imploring them to understand what’s really happening in Ukraine. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS