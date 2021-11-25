He Aint Got Time For That: Man Threatens Little Caesars Employees With AK-47 After Being Told To Wait 10 Minutes For His Pizza!
Charles Douglas Doty Jr., 63, of Knoxville ordered a pepperoni pizza at the store on Nov. 19. Employees told him that his order would take 10 minutes to make, and he became upset and demanded a free order of breadsticks. He went outside to wait for his order and returned shortly after with an AK-47, demanding that the employees give him his order immediately. Posted By Persist
