Worst Way To Go Out: Son Holds In Tears After Father Was Crushed To Death In A Porta Potty After Coworker Runs It Over W/ A Bulldozer
"A father of three whose family said recently turned his life around was killed Friday evening while inside a portable restroom, crushed by a bulldozer on the site of a Polk County landfill.
"He had a good life here with me, Adrian, and my other brother," Aaron’s 10-year-old son, Adrian Henderson said. "But he’s in a better place now.""- Fox13
